TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Trading 9.6% Higher

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) shares rose 9.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.20 and last traded at $19.67. Approximately 146,603 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 139,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.94.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of TriState Capital from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on TriState Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. TriState Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.61. The company has a market capitalization of $586.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.42 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 10.97%. Analysts anticipate that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TriState Capital news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf bought 5,600 shares of TriState Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.59 per share, for a total transaction of $76,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,086.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $104,782 in the last three months. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSC. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in TriState Capital by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in TriState Capital by 5.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in TriState Capital by 86.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in TriState Capital by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.