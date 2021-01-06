Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Trading 11.2% Higher

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) rose 11.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.04 and last traded at $48.51. Approximately 3,244,756 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,081,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.61.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.94.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $84,803.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,596.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $215,760.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,450.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,501 shares of company stock valued at $659,444 in the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

