Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Shares Up 10%

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s share price rose 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 8,841,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,613,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SESN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11. The company has a market cap of $184.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.08.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 121.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 923,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 506,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 58.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 17,732.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,303,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.04% of the company’s stock.
Sesen Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:SESN)
Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.
See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.