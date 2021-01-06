Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Shares Up 10%

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s share price rose 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 8,841,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,613,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SESN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11. The company has a market cap of $184.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $11.24 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 121.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 923,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 506,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 58.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 17,732.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,303,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.

