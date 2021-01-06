Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Trading 10.2% Higher

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)’s share price rose 10.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $109.50 and last traded at $104.73. Approximately 1,825,240 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 954,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ormat Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.34.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $158.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.47 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,236,481 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,419,000 after buying an additional 223,135 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,141,636 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $262,952,000 after acquiring an additional 79,447 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 59.9% in the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,415,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,354,000 after purchasing an additional 530,220 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 17,934.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 541,582 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after buying an additional 538,579 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 504,707 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 299,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ORA)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

