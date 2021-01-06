Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Trading 10.7% Higher

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) shot up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.79 and last traded at $32.38. 256,040 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 249,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.25.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, CL King lifted their target price on Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.
The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.62. The company has a market cap of $485.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.14.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 14.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.
About Genesco (NYSE:GCO)
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
