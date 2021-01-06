Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Trading 10.7% Higher

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) shot up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.79 and last traded at $32.38. 256,040 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 249,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, CL King lifted their target price on Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

Get Genesco alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.62. The company has a market cap of $485.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.14.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.99. Genesco had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $479.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 14.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.