Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock Price Up 11%

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) was up 11% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $107.61 and last traded at $106.98. Approximately 764,140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 451,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.42.
ITRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Itron in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.44.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.46. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -66.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.
In related news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $78,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Itron by 469.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 876,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,193,000 after purchasing an additional 722,300 shares during the period. Mirova grew its position in shares of Itron by 103.9% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 739,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,947,000 after acquiring an additional 377,103 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,807,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $352,728,000 after acquiring an additional 278,641 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its position in Itron by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 555,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,740,000 after purchasing an additional 151,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Itron by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,110,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,332,000 after purchasing an additional 86,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.
Itron Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITRI)
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
