Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock Price Up 11%

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) was up 11% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $107.61 and last traded at $106.98. Approximately 764,140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 451,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.42.

ITRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Itron in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Get Itron alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.46. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -66.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.36. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $540.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $78,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Itron by 469.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 876,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,193,000 after purchasing an additional 722,300 shares during the period. Mirova grew its position in shares of Itron by 103.9% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 739,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,947,000 after acquiring an additional 377,103 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,807,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $352,728,000 after acquiring an additional 278,641 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its position in Itron by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 555,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,740,000 after purchasing an additional 151,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Itron by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,110,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,332,000 after purchasing an additional 86,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.