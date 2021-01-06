Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Stock Price Up 12.1%

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) shares shot up 12.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.37 and last traded at $77.92. 1,211,080 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 653,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.54.

RGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Aegis initiated coverage on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.06.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $145.71 million for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.34%. As a group, analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 10,000 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $83,381.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,273 shares of company stock worth $884,082. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 367.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 44,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

