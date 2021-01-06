Basic Attention Token (BAT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $256.73 Million

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $379.51 million and $256.73 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 26.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00045632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.67 or 0.00308543 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00031682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,053.58 or 0.02834903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00013608 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Token Profile

Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,493,080,869 tokens. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BATUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.