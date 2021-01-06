xBTC (xBTC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $23,784.00

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 6th. One xBTC token can currently be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00002546 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. xBTC has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and $23,784.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, xBTC has traded 35.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00028004 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00112680 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.73 or 0.00214539 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.22 or 0.00482235 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00049831 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00241846 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00016238 BTC.

xBTC Token Profile

xBTC’s total supply is 3,358,865 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,971,574 tokens. xBTC’s official website is xbtc.fi . The official message board for xBTC is medium.com/@Social.Capital

Buying and Selling xBTC

xBTC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

