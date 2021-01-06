OpenDAO Market Cap Hits $705,460.28 (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One OpenDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. OpenDAO has a total market cap of $705,460.28 and $395,923.00 worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OpenDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00045632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $114.67 or 0.00308543 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00031682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,053.58 or 0.02834903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00013608 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

OpenDAO Profile

OpenDAO is a token. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 tokens. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

OpenDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OPENUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for OpenDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.