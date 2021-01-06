Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Receives $110.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.38.

Several research firms recently commented on ETN. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of ETN traded up $6.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,987,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,230. Eaton has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $128.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at $45,792,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,390,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243,644 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,217,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,470,000 after buying an additional 1,587,061 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3,073.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 607,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,015,000 after buying an additional 588,656 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 101.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,162,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,200,000 after buying an additional 584,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in Eaton by 101.5% during the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 531,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,523,000 after acquiring an additional 267,915 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

