AnarchistsPrime (ACP) Hits Market Cap of $365.00

AnarchistsPrime (CURRENCY:ACP) traded down 80.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 6th. AnarchistsPrime has a market capitalization of $365.00 and $564.00 worth of AnarchistsPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AnarchistsPrime coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AnarchistsPrime has traded 79.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 56.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime Coin Profile

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2015. AnarchistsPrime’s total supply is 4,394,874 coins. AnarchistsPrime’s official Twitter account is @anarchistsprime . AnarchistsPrime’s official website is www.anarchistsprime.info

Buying and Selling AnarchistsPrime

AnarchistsPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnarchistsPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnarchistsPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AnarchistsPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

