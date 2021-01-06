John Hunter William Sells 40,000 Shares of American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML) Stock

American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML) Director John Hunter William sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $47,200.00.

John Hunter William also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 31st, John Hunter William sold 20,000 shares of American Battery Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $29,200.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, John Hunter William sold 40,000 shares of American Battery Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $62,400.00.

Shares of American Battery Metals stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.99. 11,737,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,195,051. American Battery Metals Co. has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23.

American Battery Metals Corporation engages in the exploration, mining, extraction, and recycling of battery metals. It owns 647 placer mining claims on approximately 12,940 acres in the Western Nevada Basin, situated in Railroad Valley in Nye County, Nevada; and a 120-acre parcel of private property with water rights, in the town of Currant, NV near Railroad Valley.

