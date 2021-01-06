Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut Domino’s Pizza Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domino’s Pizza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Domino’s Pizza Group stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.16. 1,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,651. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.75. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.95.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. The company operates 1,184 stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland; and 56 stores in Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees.

