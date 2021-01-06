Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut Domino’s Pizza Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domino’s Pizza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Domino’s Pizza Group stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.16. 1,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,651. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.75. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. The company operates 1,184 stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland; and 56 stores in Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees.

