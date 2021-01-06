PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CEO Andres Reiner Sells 9,450 Shares

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CEO Andres Reiner sold 9,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $468,436.50.

PRO stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.42. The company had a trading volume of 706,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,577. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.20. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $68.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -28.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $61.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.01 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PROS during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in PROS in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PROS by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROS in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in PROS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

PRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.