Brokerages Set Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Target Price at $15.85

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.85.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Pretium Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. CIBC increased their price target on Pretium Resources from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

PVG stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,703,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,172. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average of $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Pretium Resources has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $14.55.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $154.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pretium Resources will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVG. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in Pretium Resources by 1,697.6% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,382,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,954,000 after buying an additional 4,139,140 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,705,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Pretium Resources by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,102,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,082 shares in the last quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pretium Resources by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 3,042,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,600,000. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.