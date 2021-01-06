Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Receives $23.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.57.

KTOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Noble Financial raised their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. B. Riley cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.69. 2,184,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,370. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $28.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 672.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $69,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey G. Rock sold 5,833 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $117,651.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,054 shares of company stock worth $2,102,568. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,299,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $179,301,000 after purchasing an additional 641,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,384,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,849 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,732,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,338,000 after purchasing an additional 195,714 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 444.5% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,402,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,839 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,074,000. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

