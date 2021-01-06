Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.25.

SCRYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Scor to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

SCRYY stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.43. 10,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,253. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.14. Scor has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $4.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Scor will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine, engineering, and agricultural risks; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

