Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $281.81 Million

Brokerages expect that Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) will report sales of $281.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $286.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $277.31 million. Groupon reported sales of $612.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Groupon will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $861.71 million, with estimates ranging from $810.33 million to $912.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.20 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Groupon from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Groupon from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Groupon from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Groupon from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Groupon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

GRPN stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.49. The company had a trading volume of 777,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,238. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.42. Groupon has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Groupon by 232,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,326 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Groupon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Groupon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Groupon by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,807 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Groupon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities; health, beauty, and wellness; food and drink; home and garden; automotive; discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals, as well as deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel.

