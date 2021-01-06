Analysts Expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) will post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings. Comtech Telecommunications posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full-year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.58). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.22 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($3.26). Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $135.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMTL. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMTL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 13.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 49.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,164 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 3.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 9.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 212,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 18,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMTL traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.68. The company had a trading volume of 265,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,834. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $37.34. The firm has a market cap of $542.24 million, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

