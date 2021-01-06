DAD (DAD) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.70 Million

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. In the last week, DAD has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One DAD token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000391 BTC on major exchanges. DAD has a market capitalization of $19.51 million and $1.70 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00045911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.41 or 0.00308502 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00031734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,066.36 or 0.02875302 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013556 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

DAD Token Profile

DAD (DAD) is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 tokens. The official website for DAD is dad.one . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

DAD Token Trading

DAD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

