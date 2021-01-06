Cube Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges (AUTO)

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 52% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 6th. Cube has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $10.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cube token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cube has traded up 42.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00045911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.41 or 0.00308502 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00031734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,066.36 or 0.02875302 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013556 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Cube Token Profile

AUTO is a token. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. Cube’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel . Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cube’s official website is cubeint.io

Cube Token Trading

Cube can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cube using one of the exchanges listed above.

