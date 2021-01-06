0x (ZRX) Price Up 29% Over Last Week

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. In the last seven days, 0x has traded up 29% against the US dollar. One 0x token can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 0x has a total market capitalization of $347.64 million and approximately $176.48 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00045911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.41 or 0.00308502 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00031734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,066.36 or 0.02875302 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013556 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x (ZRX) is a token. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,772,094 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0x is 0x.org . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

