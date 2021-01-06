Dragonchain Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $154,619.00 (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Dragonchain has a market capitalization of $21.02 million and approximately $154,619.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragonchain token can now be bought for $0.0568 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded 38.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dragonchain Token Profile

Dragonchain (CRYPTO:DRGN) is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 369,997,646 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

