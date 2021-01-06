Fountain Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2,530.00 (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Fountain has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Fountain token can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and CoinTiger. Fountain has a market cap of $612,316.29 and approximately $2,530.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00027700 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00112957 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.76 or 0.00215068 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.47 or 0.00486620 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00049814 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.21 or 0.00240543 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00016227 BTC.

About Fountain

Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 tokens. The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub . The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub

Buying and Selling Fountain

Fountain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

