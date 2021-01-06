Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cambium Networks Corp provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators, including medium-sized wireless Internet service providers, enterprises and government agencies. The Company’s wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency, algorithms, wireless-aware switches and cloud-based network management software. Cambium Networks Corp is based in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Cambium Networks in a report on Thursday, December 31st. JMP Securities increased their target price on Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital raised their price target on Cambium Networks from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cambium Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ CMBM traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.53. 361,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,929. Cambium Networks has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $32.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $656.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.14. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $72.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.96 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Graaf Raymond De sold 31,133 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $708,275.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,763.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryan Sheppeck sold 5,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $123,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,571,333 shares of company stock worth $68,180,610. Company insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

