Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

CBIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on Catalyst Biosciences and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ:CBIO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.16. The company had a trading volume of 327,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,711. Catalyst Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $8.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.56. The firm has a market cap of $136.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.07.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 157.8% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after buying an additional 863,871 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the second quarter worth $1,284,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 17.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after buying an additional 190,522 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the second quarter worth $866,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the second quarter worth $604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various treatments for hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders using its potent subcutaneous (SQ) coagulation factors that promote blood clotting. Its engineered coagulation factors are designed to overcome the limitations of current intravenous (IV) treatment options, facilitate prophylaxis, and ultimately deliver substantially better outcomes for patients using SQ dosing.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.