NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Trading Up 12.2%

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) shares were up 12.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $79.47 and last traded at $78.74. Approximately 2,702,308 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,743,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.66 and a beta of 0.79.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The solar energy provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 404.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 833 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

