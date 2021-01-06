AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Trading 12.9% Higher

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)’s stock price traded up 12.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.52 and last traded at $38.25. 4,226,226 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 2,074,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AdaptHealth from $32.50 to $39.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.28.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -637.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.74 and a 200-day moving average of $25.78.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $284.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.76 million. Research analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Assured Investment Management sold 1,882,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $52,601,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $418,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,979,689.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,910,967 shares of company stock worth $53,652,501 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the third quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 93.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the second quarter worth $77,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the third quarter worth $103,000. 28.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

