Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Stock Price Up 15.1%

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)’s share price rose 15.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.12 and last traded at $38.48. Approximately 445,684 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 279,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.43.

FREQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Frequency Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered Frequency Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Frequency Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.97 and a beta of 0.65.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 68.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. Research analysts forecast that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 8,000 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 1,120 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $47,756.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,854,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 182,714 shares of company stock valued at $5,400,090. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 20,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

