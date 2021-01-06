Silver Spike Acquisition (NASDAQ:SSPK) Stock Price Up 17.9%

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK)’s share price rose 17.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.68 and last traded at $15.97. Approximately 8,015,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 3,608,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.50.

Get Silver Spike Acquisition alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 1,266,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $18,023,831.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $2,026,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $901,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $5,698,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silver Spike Acquisition (NASDAQ:SSPK)

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the cannabis industry. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp.

Read More: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.