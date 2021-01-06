Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Stock Price Up 41.6%

Shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) rose 41.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.77 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 6,704,113 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 2,680,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38. The stock has a market cap of $84.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26.

Get Urban One alerts:

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.91 million during the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Urban One stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Urban One as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Urban One Company Profile (NASDAQ:UONEK)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.