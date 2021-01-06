POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.42

Shares of POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.42 and last traded at $20.42, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.42.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 0.37.
POLA Orbis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PORBF)
POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.
