500.com (NYSE:WBAI) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.24

500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.24 and last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 2973931 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

WBAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered 500.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. BidaskClub upgraded 500.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average of $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.42.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter. 500.com had a negative net margin of 2,115.05% and a negative return on equity of 86.49%.

About 500.com (NYSE:WBAI)

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com, Multilotto.net, multilotto.co.uk, and multilotto.ie; and provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games, as well as secondary lottery services.

