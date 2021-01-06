DREP One Day Volume Tops $1.09 Million (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 6th. One DREP token can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DREP has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar. DREP has a total market cap of $19.23 million and $1.09 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00027590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00113283 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.01 or 0.00250849 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $181.23 or 0.00488775 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00049535 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.08 or 0.00240249 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00016314 BTC.

DREP Token Profile

DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,987,164,299 tokens. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DREP Token Trading

DREP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

