Dogecoin Trading 123.7% Higher This Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 123.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.33 billion and approximately $730.80 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.89 or 0.00455496 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 1,367.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 53.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000177 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 341.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 127,831,282,670 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DOGEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.