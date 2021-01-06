FLIP (FLP) Trading 51.1% Lower Over Last Week

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One FLIP token can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FLIP has a total market cap of $236,200.03 and $31.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FLIP has traded down 51.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00045827 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.52 or 0.00311557 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00032029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,056.08 or 0.02848303 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013571 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP (CRYPTO:FLP) is a token. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

