Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Brokerages predict that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will report sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Garmin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the highest is $1.17 billion. Garmin posted sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full year sales of $4.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Garmin.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.36 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.75.

GRMN stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.48. 885,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,216. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.97. Garmin has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $123.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $1,212,472.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 89.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,669,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,416,000 after buying an additional 788,703 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Garmin by 5,701.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 324,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,774,000 after buying an additional 318,819 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Garmin by 171.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 344,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,859,000 after buying an additional 217,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 54.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 557,904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,924,000 after purchasing an additional 196,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 11.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,921,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $182,275,000 after purchasing an additional 194,108 shares during the last quarter. 47.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Garmin (GRMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.