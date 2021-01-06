Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GEF shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of GEF stock traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.08. 308,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,957. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. Greif has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $52.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.12 and a 200 day moving average of $40.60.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Greif had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Greif will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.66%.

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $295,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,894 shares in the company, valued at $5,158,686.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $238,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 116,394 shares in the company, valued at $5,556,649.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 20,550 shares of company stock worth $1,006,453. Company insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Greif by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 683,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 2,989.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 512,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,574,000 after buying an additional 496,358 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 249,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after buying an additional 126,712 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after buying an additional 28,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greif during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

