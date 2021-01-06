First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

FR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of FR stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.30. 1,002,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.85. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $46.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.26.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $116.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.44 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 198,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after buying an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 215,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

