Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.59.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Huntsman alerts:

In related news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $399,118.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 2.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 126,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Huntsman by 2.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 185,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Huntsman by 13.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 51,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUN traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,986,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,418. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $28.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.56.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.