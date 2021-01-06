Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) CTO Sells $52,571.48 in Stock

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $52,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 40,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,569.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

On Monday, December 7th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $64,605.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $64,290.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $64,290.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $63,900.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $60,045.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $46,485.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $45,000.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Cal Henderson sold 100 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $3,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $95,970.00.

On Friday, October 16th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $49,005.00.

WORK stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.79. 11,630,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,914,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.43 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $44.15.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.48 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Slack Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Slack Technologies in the third quarter worth $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Slack Technologies by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Slack Technologies in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Slack Technologies in the third quarter worth $41,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush raised Slack Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Slack Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.95.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.