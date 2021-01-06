KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Up 9.7% After Analyst Upgrade

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) shares traded up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $18.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp traded as high as $18.31 and last traded at $18.16. 16,109,373 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 10,228,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush cut KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.34.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $261,865.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 522.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 305.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 308.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.05%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

