Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Shares Up 6.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) shot up 6.9% on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $41.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Citizens Financial Group traded as high as $39.47 and last traded at $38.81. 6,288,271 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 4,290,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.29.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CFG. Barclays increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.04.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6,746.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 176.5% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,927.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 359.4% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 94.8% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

