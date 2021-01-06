USD Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.82 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One USD Coin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC on exchanges including Korbit, Poloniex, CoinEx and FCoin. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.35 billion and approximately $1.82 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,184.56 or 0.03286191 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00020856 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin is a token. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 4,365,136,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,352,434,692 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, SouthXchange, LATOKEN, Hotbit, CPDAX, Coinsuper, FCoin, Poloniex, OKEx, Crex24, Coinbase Pro, CoinEx and Korbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

