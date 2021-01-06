Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $601.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) to announce sales of $601.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $630.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $570.92 million. Healthpeak Properties reported sales of $531.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year sales of $2.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $597.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.33 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEAK. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.15.

NYSE PEAK traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.20. 297,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,208. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.65. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $37.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average of $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seeyond raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 25,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

