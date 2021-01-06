Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $352.23 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) will report sales of $352.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $348.00 million to $355.90 million. Skyline Champion posted sales of $342.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Skyline Champion.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $322.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.25 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 4.14%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SKY. Barclays raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SKY traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.11. 30,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.32. Skyline Champion has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $37.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.26.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

