SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.19 Million

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2021


Wall Street analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) will announce $104.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $97.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $116.40 million. SITE Centers posted sales of $111.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full year sales of $418.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $405.30 million to $443.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $432.87 million, with estimates ranging from $402.30 million to $467.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). SITE Centers had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $95.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. SITE Centers’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SITC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Compass Point raised SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.58.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 180,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $1,882,081.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,474,242 shares in the company, valued at $339,031,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,671,207 shares of company stock worth $17,288,588 over the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SITE Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 357.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 12,567 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 24.7% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SITC traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.39. The stock had a trading volume of 308,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,151. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.95. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

