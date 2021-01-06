Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $331.95 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) will post sales of $331.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $326.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $341.30 million. Valley National Bancorp posted sales of $276.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Valley National Bancorp.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $332.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.89 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.87%.

VLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.25 to $11.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.97.

In other news, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $55,844.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 796,575 shares in the company, valued at $7,702,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 925.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.62. The stock had a trading volume of 434,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,172. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $11.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.