First Cobalt Corp. (FCC.V) (CVE:FCC) Trading Down 14.5%

Shares of First Cobalt Corp. (FCC.V) (CVE:FCC) were down 14.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 2,833,762 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 2,746,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The firm has a market cap of C$133.35 million and a PE ratio of -1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.16.

First Cobalt Corp. (FCC.V) Company Profile (CVE:FCC)

First Cobalt Corp. acquires and explores for resource properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt project that covers an area of 1,698 acres located in Idaho. First Cobalt Corp. also controls silver and cobalt assets in the Canadian Cobalt Camp. The company was formerly known as Aurgent Resource Corp.

